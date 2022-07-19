COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Thelma Hunter.

According to police, Hunter, age 83, went missing from the 3000 block of Waddell Drive between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on July 18, 2022.

Police said Hunter was last seen wearing an unknown shirt with black and gold pants.

She was last seen driving a 2001 Lexus LS430 with a CSU tag (Black sedan//GA TAG # TEE6843).

According to police, Hunter has dementia.

If you have any information on Hunter’s whereabouts, please contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, or the Youth Services Unit at 706-653-3449.