COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Thelma Mostiller. Police say Mostiller, age 53, was last seen on July 10, 2021, in the 1100 block of Lawyers Lane.

When Mostiller was last seen, she was wearing blue jeans and an unknown color jacket.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Thelma Mostiller should contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.