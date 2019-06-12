Columbus Police searching for missing woman
Columbus, Ga-The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public's for assistance in locating a missing woman.
Genelle Sutton, 31, was last seen in the area of Sycamore Court on Friday, June 7, 2019. Sutton’s clothing description is unknown. She has short black hair with blonde at the top, or she may be wearing a long black wig. She wears black rimmed glasses.
If you have any information on Sutton’s whereabouts, please contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
