UPDATE MAY 16, 2022 (WRBL) – On Monday, Columbus Police Department officials confirmed that Xavier has been located.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department requests public assistance in locating a critically missing juvenile who was previously missing on April 27, 2022, and found a day later on April 28, 2022.

Xavier Meier, 14, was last seen on May 15, 2022, around 10:30 p.m. near Williamsburg Drive, in Columbus, Georgia.

The police department describes Meier, as a male weighing approximately 110 pounds, 5 foot 5 inches in height, with brown eyes and black hair.

Authorities say clothes descriptions are unknown but that Meier is autistic and wore his hearing aids when he disappeared.

The police department urges anyone with information regarding Meier’s whereabouts to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-326-6662.