Police are looking for a man they say robbed two separate Circle K stores during the early morning hours of Thursday, March 14.

Police released this image of the man they say is responsible for armed robberies at the Circle K stores on Wynnton and Buena Vista Roads.

If you recognize him, please call Columbus Police at (706) 653-3400. You may also contact Det. Phillips (706) 225-4391 or Det. Green (706) 225-4261.