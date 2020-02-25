Columbus Police searching for suspect involved in a hit-and-run on Feb. 18 at West GA Optical Center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department’s Traffic Division is searching for the driver of a bluish/green 1994 Geo Prizm that was involved in a hit-and-run outside of the West Ga. Optical Center on Warm Springs Road on Feb. 18.

Police say the vehicle has a Georgia tag reading BJN4975, but has not been registered in several years. The car will reportedly have damage on the passenger side due to the accident.





Police ask that anyone with information about the vehicle calls Cpl. Brittney Siter from the Traffic Division at 706-225-4042. Callers with information may remain anonymous.