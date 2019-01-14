Columbus Police searching for suspect linked to murder of Jaquan Harris

The Columbus Police Department has issued a murder warrant for a suspect linked to the murder of Jaquan Harris.

Police say they are looking for 18-year-old Davontay Marquis Wiskow. Police say he is six feet tall, and about 150 lbs. He has a tattoo that reads “Jill” on his right shoulder. (Pictured below)

On December 27, 2018 around 2:30 a.m., the Columbus Police Department responded to Dunwoody Drive in reference to a person being shot.

Upon the officer’s arrival, they discovered Jaquan Harris suffering from a gunshot wound.

Harris was taken to the Piedmont Medical Center ER where he passed away as a result of his injuries.

The Homicide Unit responded to the scene and assumed the investigation.

Police have already arrested 17-year-old Jaquavis Donnell Richardson. Richardson was already in the Muscogee County jail on other charges when he was arrested for the murder.

Richardson’s preliminary hearing will be set for Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at 9:00 a.m in Recorder’s court.

Wiskow should be considered ARMED & DANGEROUS.