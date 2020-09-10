Columbus Police searching for teen last seen in January

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Hayla Layfield)

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in January. Police are for asking the public’s help in locating Hayla Layfield. 

According to police, Layfield, age 17, ran away from DFCS custody on Thursday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m. 

Police believe she may be hiding in a friend’s house in the Forrest Road area. 

When last seen, Layfield was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans. 

Anyone with information about Hayla Layfield’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

87° / 74°
Skies clearing overnight
Skies clearing overnight 20% 87° 74°

Friday

91° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 91° 75°

Saturday

87° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 87° 73°

Sunday

85° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 85° 73°

Monday

84° / 72°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 50% 84° 72°

Tuesday

82° / 67°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 40% 82° 67°

Wednesday

80° / 67°
Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 20% 80° 67°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

85°

7 PM
Cloudy
20%
85°

84°

8 PM
Cloudy
10%
84°

81°

9 PM
Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

76°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

78°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
78°

81°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

84°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
84°

86°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

88°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

89°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

6 PM
Isolated Thunderstorms
30%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories