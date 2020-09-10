Columbus Police searching for teen last seen in January

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen in January. Police are for asking the public’s help in locating Hayla Layfield.

According to police, Layfield, age 17, ran away from DFCS custody on Thursday, January 27, 2020, at approximately 2:00 a.m.

Police believe she may be hiding in a friend’s house in the Forrest Road area.

When last seen, Layfield was wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Hayla Layfield’s whereabouts should contact the Columbus Police Department by calling 911, the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.