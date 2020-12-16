Columbus Police searching for two missing brothers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are searching for two missing brothers. The teens are 16 and 17 years old, and were last seen earlier this week.

According to police, the mother of J’Kai Abrams and Peter Suffrena reported that they ran away on Dec. 14. At the time the boys were last seen, they were near Dozier Street.

Police say the boys are both about about 5’7″ and around 140 pounds.

When the teens were last seen, Abrams was wearing a blue jacket and black pants with a white stripe down the sides, while Suffrena was wearing a black sweater with white lettering and blue saggy shorts.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of J’Kai Abrams and Peter Suffrena should contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.