Columbus Police searching for two missing teens, Brea Baker & Trinity Koller

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for two missing teen girls.

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Brea Baker and Trinity Koller, both 14-years-old. Police describe the teens as runaways.

Baker has black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3” tall and weighs 200 pounds. Baker was last seen wearing a lime green shirt and grey sweatpants.

Koller is 5’2” tall and weighs 250 pounds. Her hair is dyed red and she has brown eyes. Koller was last seen wearing a blue shirt, khaki shorts, and slides.

Both of the girls were last seen on April 21, in the area of 2700 block of 1st Avenue.

If you know the whereabouts of Baker and Koller please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Special Victim’s Unit at 706-653-3449.