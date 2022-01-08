Columbus Police searching for vehicle involved in Summer deadly hit and run

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police are asking for the public’s assistance in searching for a vehicle involved in a deadly hit and run back in the summer of 2021.

Columbus Police responded to a hit and run accident east of the Saint Mary’s Road Roundabout near Longwood Lane on June 27, 2021.

Upon arrival Columbus Police found Thomas Rowe, a pedestrian, struck by a vehicle. CPD says Rowe passed away a short time later at Piedmont Midtown Hospital.

Witnesses say the suspect vehicle was a dark colored Honda Civic, between the year models of a 2015 through 2018, with possible damage to the right front, passenger side, and windshield.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Corporal R D Hall at (706)-225-4040 or email at RHall@columbusga.org or the anonymous line at (706)-653-3188.