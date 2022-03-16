COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing woman. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Rebecca Tipton.

According to police, Tipton was last seen on March 15, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., in the area of Moss Drive. She was wearing jeans and a t-shirt in an unknown color.

When Tipton was last seen, she was in her car, a black 2003 Acura MDX, with the Georgia tag TCG1567.

If you know the whereabouts of Rebecca Tipton, please contact the Columbus Police Department 911 Center or the Youth Services at 706-653-3449.