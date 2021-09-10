Columbus Police: Second suspect in custody in 2020 murder of Robert Sewell

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – More than a year after the murder, the Columbus Police Department says they have a second suspect in custody in the killing of a man found shot to death in the yard of a home on 16th Avenue back in July 2020.

According to police, on Sept. 9, 2021, Jermaine Robinson was extradited from Alabama to face charges of felony murder and aggravated assault in Columbus, Ga. in the deadly shooting of Robert Sewell, age 34.

According to police, on July 11, 2020, Sewell, age 34, was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds in a yard at the 4100 block of 16th Avenue. EMS officials attempted to resuscitate Sewell, but were unsuccessful. He was pronounced dead at 8:45 p.m. by Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan.

A warrant for Robinson’s arrest was issued on July 16, 2020, five days after Sewell was shot to death.

Robinson was scheduled for a preliminary hearing in Recorder’s Court on the morning of Sept. 10, 2021, but his hearing was delayed until Sept. 22, 2021.

Robinson is the second person to be arrested in connection with the case. Joshua Irby, age 28, was arrested on murder charges in October 2020.

Anyone with information related to this case should contact Lt. Anthony Locey or Lt. Jeff Kraus at (706) 225-4254. If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).