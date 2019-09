The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public to help find Matthew Turner, 41, a local man missing since January 2019.

Turner was last seen near Front Avenue in Columbus, Ga. The police ask that if anyone has information on Turner’s whereabouts to call CPD at 911 or the Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.

Matthew Turner is described as 5’10”, brown hair, brown eyes, and weighing 150 pounds when last seen.