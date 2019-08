Columbus police are looking for help in solving a robbery that occurred last week at a local barber shop.

The Robbery/Assault Unit is asking for public’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in a robbery that occurred on December 27 about 9:43 p.m. at 1110 Farr Road Suite D, Piggs Headquarters Barber Shop.

If anyone can assist in identifying this person of interest, please contact Detective William Ragland at 706-225-4056 or the Robbery/Assault Unit at (706)653-3400.