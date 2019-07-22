Columbus Police seeking help locating 17-year old, missing since July 4

The Columbus Police Department is asking for help from the public locating a missing teenager, who has not been seen since July 4.

Broderick McKnight, 17, “was last seen in the area of St. Mary’s Road and Bunker Hill Road” on July 4. He is described as wearing “a black hoodie, black pants, black and red Nikes, and a black beanie,” by police.

If you have any information on Broderick’s whereabouts, CPD asks that you call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.