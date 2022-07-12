COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is again asking for help in the case of a woman who disappeared more than 20 years ago.

Police are asking anyone who might have information about Wanda Jean Perkins or her disappearance to come forward.

Perkins was 33-years-old when she disappeared on May 25, 2002. She was last seen in the area of 5th Avenue and 34th Street.

At the time of her disappearance, Perkins was wearing a blue jean dress.

Perkins has brown hair and brown eyes. She is 4’9″- 5’0″ tall and weighs 90 pounds.

If you have any information about Wanda Jean Perkins, please call 911 or the Youth and Adult Services Division at 706-653-3449.