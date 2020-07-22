Columbus Police still searching for Joel Akridge, missing since 2015

COLUMBUS Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a man who has been missing since 2015.

According to police Joel Akridge was last seen in the area of Amber Drive and Valleybrook Road on March 28, 2015. According to his family, Akridge left his home in the 5800 block of Valleybrook Road to walk to the Dollar General store in the area of Buena Vista Road and Amber Drive and never returned home.

Akridge’s family said he would walk to the Dollar General store at least once a week. On this trip he was headed to the store to buy lollipops. That was the last time Joel Akridge’s family saw him.

Akridge is 5’ 11” and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

At the time Akridge was last seen, he was 59-year-old, today he would around 64.

The Charley Project profile for Akridge list his clothing when last seen as black t-shirt with a wrestling logo on the front, blue jeans, black or blue shoes and a straw hat.

According to Police, Akridge is mentally impaired with a third grade cognitive level.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts Joel Akridge should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.

