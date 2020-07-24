LIVE NOW /
Watch WRBL News 3 Nightwatch

Columbus Police still searching for Wanda Jean Perkins after 18 years

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been missing for 18 years.

Wanda Jean Perkins went missing on May 25, 2002. When Perkins was last seen, she was in the area of 5th Avenue and 34th Street.

Perkins is 4’9” – 5’0” and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Perkins was wearing a blue jean dress.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wanda Jean Perkins should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

94° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 94° 73°

Friday

93° / 74°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

91° / 73°
Afternoon thunderstorms
Afternoon thunderstorms 50% 91° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 40% 94° 74°

Monday

91° / 73°
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon
Thunderstorms developing in the afternoon 60% 91° 73°

Tuesday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms
Scattered thunderstorms 60% 89° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

76°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

76°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

74°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

75°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
75°

78°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

82°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

89°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
89°

87°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

85°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
85°

80°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories