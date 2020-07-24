Columbus Police still searching for Wanda Jean Perkins after 18 years

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking for the public’s helping in finding a woman who has been missing for 18 years.

Wanda Jean Perkins went missing on May 25, 2002. When Perkins was last seen, she was in the area of 5th Avenue and 34th Street.

Perkins is 4’9” – 5’0” and weighs 90 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

At the time of her disappearance, Perkins was wearing a blue jean dress.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Wanda Jean Perkins should call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at 706-653-3449.