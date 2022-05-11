COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Wednesday marks 35 years since a Columbus woman went missing on Mother’s Day, and Columbus Police are still looking for answers in her disappearance.

Police say Dale Pearl Smith was last seen on May 11, 1987.

According to police, Smith was last seen on Westmoreland Road in Columbus.

Today, if alive, Smith would be 89-years-old, but was age 54 at the time of her disappearance.

Anyone with information about Smith should contact 911, the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services Unit (706-653-3449) or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384/706-326-6662.