Columbus police: Suspect charged with murder following Milgen Road shooting

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus police have arrested a suspect in connection with the Milgen Road homicide Tuesday evening.

Police believe they have probable cause to charge Jean Richelieu, 36, with the murder of Davetta Mims.

On July 6, 2021, police were called to the 5000 block of Milgen Road in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found Mims suffering from gunshot wounds. She was taken to Piedmont Columbus Regional where she succumbed to her injuries.

This case is still under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Zach Cole at (706) 225-4295.

If you would like to remain anonymous, call 706-653-3188 or text VACS plus your message to 274637 (CRIMES).