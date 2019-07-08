Columbus police target drunk drivers over holiday, arrest dozens

The Columbus Police Department Motor squad did not take the long Fourth of July weekend off.

The 25-person unit worked from Wednesday night into early Sunday morning, said Lt. Lance Deaton.

“There were 24 people who died on the roads across Georgia, none of those fatalities were in Muscogee County,” Deaton said on Monday.

The focus of the operation was on Driving Under the Influence, and officers made 54 DUI arrests over the four days. They issued 707 citations, made 17 drug cases and arrested 92 people.

“We believe a strong presence and enforcement during this time played at least a part in the zero-fatality holiday season,” Deaton said.