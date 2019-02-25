Columbus police to be watching deadly section of Veterans Parkway more closely
COLUMBUS (WRBL) - For the second time in less than seven weeks, a man was killed trying to cross Veterans Parkway near 23rd Street.
Erick Bronson, 58, of Columbus died late Saturday night when he was hit on Veterans Parkway.
The driver of the Subaru has not been charged and the accident remains under investigation by Columbus police.
On Jan. 10, Joseph S. Locklier was killed less than a tenth of a mile from where Bronson died.
No one has been charged in either crash, Lt. Lance Deaton said.
"The one that happened on Saturday is still under investigation," Deaton said. "We're not done with that one yet. We have not made charges in the initial one yet."
Gary Persons – a lifelong friend of Brunson’s -- heard the collision about 10 Saturday night.
“It hit him and I heard boom, boom, boom," Persons said. "It sounded like somebody got it.”
That section of Veterans Parkway near 23rd Street is deadly.
And if you travel Veterans Parkway between downtown and north Columbus – and more than 28,000 cars a day do -- you will likely notice an increased police presence.
And they are not just going to be looking for motorists breaking the law. Police will also be watching pedestrians closely, Deaton said.
“We are going to let our officers to know -- not just the traffic unit but all of our patrol officers – to keep an eye on this kind of stuff," he said. "It is an issue that our traffic unit has been addressing for quite some time. But all of them will be notified from all hours. It is not a specific time of day or night, but you can stand here and watch people come out of these woods.”
Persons says speeding is part of the problem – as well. But he, too, has crossed the six-lane road outside of the crosswalks.
“I have had a couple of close calls going across because I wasn’t paying attention. I will wait until it's mostly clear, then I will go across.”
Bronson – his friends and family called him “E” -- was born and raised in that area of Columbus.
He had spent time with his cousin, Kerridea Colbert, in the hours before his death.
“He spent like two hours with us and then he said he was going down with some of his friends," Colbert said. "So, he left my residence shortly before the accident happened. He was a family-oriented person. He was a very happy person. He was just a very loving and family-oriented person. He was born and raised in this area. He lived in this area. My cousin was not homeless. He was not homeless, and he was not depressed.”
Georgia News
-
Child's body found in cemetery 20 years ago
The National Center for missing and exploited children is not giving up on a cold case dating back 20 years.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Georgia House approves new electronic voting machines
Georgia House lawmakers approved using new electronic touchscreen voting machines that print a paper ballot by 2020, a big step toward replacing an outdated system that offered no verifiable paper trail.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia trooper struck by car opens fire, kills driver
Authorities say a woman was killed when a Georgia state trooper opened fire into her car after she struck the officer while trying to flee a traffic stop.Read More »
Alabama News
-
Russell County Sheriff named President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association
Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor was named the President of the Alabama Sheriff's Association for 2019.Read More »
-
Dothan crime spree a 'real life case of Grand Theft Auto,' police chief says
Dothan Police Chief Steve Parrish described the events that led to a Houston County man's death as a "one-man crime spree" in a press conference Tuesday morning.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Student shot at high school in Montgomery
Montgomery Police Department confirms to News 3 that a student was shot at Robert E. Lee High School late Tuesday morning.Read More »