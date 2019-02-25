Columbus police to be watching deadly section of Veterans Parkway more closely Video Video

COLUMBUS (WRBL) - For the second time in less than seven weeks, a man was killed trying to cross Veterans Parkway near 23rd Street.

Erick Bronson, 58, of Columbus died late Saturday night when he was hit on Veterans Parkway.

The driver of the Subaru has not been charged and the accident remains under investigation by Columbus police.

On Jan. 10, Joseph S. Locklier was killed less than a tenth of a mile from where Bronson died.

No one has been charged in either crash, Lt. Lance Deaton said.

"The one that happened on Saturday is still under investigation," Deaton said. "We're not done with that one yet. We have not made charges in the initial one yet."

Gary Persons – a lifelong friend of Brunson’s -- heard the collision about 10 Saturday night.

“It hit him and I heard boom, boom, boom," Persons said. "It sounded like somebody got it.”

That section of Veterans Parkway near 23rd Street is deadly.

And if you travel Veterans Parkway between downtown and north Columbus – and more than 28,000 cars a day do -- you will likely notice an increased police presence.

And they are not just going to be looking for motorists breaking the law. Police will also be watching pedestrians closely, Deaton said.

“We are going to let our officers to know -- not just the traffic unit but all of our patrol officers – to keep an eye on this kind of stuff," he said. "It is an issue that our traffic unit has been addressing for quite some time. But all of them will be notified from all hours. It is not a specific time of day or night, but you can stand here and watch people come out of these woods.”

Persons says speeding is part of the problem – as well. But he, too, has crossed the six-lane road outside of the crosswalks.

“I have had a couple of close calls going across because I wasn’t paying attention. I will wait until it's mostly clear, then I will go across.”

Bronson – his friends and family called him “E” -- was born and raised in that area of Columbus.

He had spent time with his cousin, Kerridea Colbert, in the hours before his death.

“He spent like two hours with us and then he said he was going down with some of his friends," Colbert said. "So, he left my residence shortly before the accident happened. He was a family-oriented person. He was a very happy person. He was just a very loving and family-oriented person. He was born and raised in this area. He lived in this area. My cousin was not homeless. He was not homeless, and he was not depressed.”