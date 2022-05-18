COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department will be holding another gun buy back event later this month.

CPD will be partnering with Abundant Life Full Gospel Church for the “Funds for Guns 2” event in an effort to “reduce gun violence in our town.”

The event will be on May 25, 2022 at Abundant Life Full Gospel Church. It will run from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. The church is located at 6001 Buena Vista Road.

Police said to be collected, “the firearm needs to be empty with the safety on and placed in the trunk of your car in a bag or box.

According to police, individuals turning in guns do not have to identify themselves, they can simply drive up and pop the trunk. A police officer will then remove the gun and give the individual a gift card for $250.

CPD along with South Columbus United Methodist Church previously held a gun buy back event in March. More than 100 weapons were collected at the event.