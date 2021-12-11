Columbus police vehicle involved in a crash on Veterans Parkway

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus Police cruiser was involved in a two-car accident at the intersection of Eighth Street and Veterans Parkway.

The wreck happened just before 10 Saturday morning. There appeared to be no serious injuries.

The police car was traveling south on Veterans Parkway with lights and sirens on when it collided with a sedan that was going west on Eighth Street.

Multiple police and fire units responded. The officer and the driver of the other vehicle were out of the cars and talking to authorities after the crash.

It was the second wreck at the intersection in less than 24 hours. There was a two-car wreck at the intersection on Friday night. Police told News 3 there were no life-threatening injuries in that wreck.