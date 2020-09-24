Columbus Police working to identify, speak with two witnesses of fatal accident on Victory Drive

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public to help them identify two people they believe witnessed the fatal accident on Victory Drive at the intersection with Jackson Avenue on Sept. 19.

Police say the accident itself involved a white pickup truck and a motorcycle. The investigators working on this case would like to speak with the two individuals pictured in the photos below to learn more about the accident.



(Photos courtesy of the Columbus Police Department)

If anyone knows these people, or if the two individuals in the pictures see the police request to come in and speak about the accident, contact Lead Investigator O1C Danielle Smith at 706-225-4042 or call the Motor Squad Office at 706-225-4267.