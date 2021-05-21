Columbus pools soon to open with COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The smell of sunscreen and the sound of water splashing is near as the Columbus Parks and Recreation prepare to open the pools with COVID-19 restrictions.

Columbus Parks and Recreation plans on opening the pools at Double Churches and Rigdon Park. The two outdoor pools will be open for swimming Wednesday, May 26., the number of swimmers will be limited at each pool.

60 guests will be allotted at Double Churches pool and 40 guests at Rigdon Park, guests at each pool will be rotated out every hour and 45 minutes. Each guest will receive a colored wristband so pool staff will know whose swimming time is up. In between each rotation, staff members will sanitize pool chairs, decks, restrooms and high touch areas.

Columbus Parks and Recreation Director Holli Browder said they want guest to feel safe.

“That’s the purpose of why we’re going to close down each time. It is something very similar to what we used to do years ago. So were going back to that now to give people the opportunity to feel safe and also so we can see more people,” Browder said.

Once the pool goers allotted time is up, they will be allowed to come back and swim later that day.

“Absolutely, if there’s not a line or they want to get back in line they absolutely can, it’ll be $2.00 a patron,” Browder said.

Since the Columbus mask mandate expired Thursday, May 20 at noon, guests will not be required to wear their masks at the pools.

“With the restrictions being lifted they will not be required to wear their mask outdoors, it’s totally up to them. If they choose to that’s okay but they will not be required to wear their mask outside at the pool,” Browder said.

Browder and her staff are looking forward to having a ‘normal’ summer.

“We’re extremely excited for the summer, I’m really looking forward to the summer. Getting people more active, get back out, get people involved and back doing the things they love to do,” Browder said.