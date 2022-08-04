COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Columbus city officials announced the Columbus Public Works Department would no longer rotate containerized yard waste collection routes.

Citizens who receive waste collection services from the city of Columbus will now receive containerized yard waste collection every week.

According to the Columbus Public Works Department, collection crews are working extended hours to collect additional routes, which can result in waste collection the following day.

If your waste is not being collected weekly, the department advises residents to call 311 immediately, allowing staff to alert the contractor responsible for waste collection.

Additionally, the department advises citizens to use the following guidelines to receive proper service: