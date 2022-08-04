COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – On Thursday, Columbus city officials announced the Columbus Public Works Department would no longer rotate containerized yard waste collection routes.
Citizens who receive waste collection services from the city of Columbus will now receive containerized yard waste collection every week.
According to the Columbus Public Works Department, collection crews are working extended hours to collect additional routes, which can result in waste collection the following day.
If your waste is not being collected weekly, the department advises residents to call 311 immediately, allowing staff to alert the contractor responsible for waste collection.
Additionally, the department advises citizens to use the following guidelines to receive proper service:
- Ensure all containerized yard waste is put out for collection before 7 a.m. on the scheduled collection day.
- If you have not received weekly service promptly, you can call 311.
- If you have a limb or brush pile out for collection, you can call 311.