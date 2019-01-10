Columbus radio personality on board sickened cruise ship

Nearly 300 passengers aboard the Royal Caribbean’s Oasis of the Seas cruise ship have been sickened with after a norovirus outbreak.

Kissin 99.3 radio host Bear O’Brian is on-board that ship with his family.

The popular Columbus radio host and family do not have the virus. But nearly 300 of their shipmates have been infected with the stomach bug.

News 3 chatted with him this afternoon about how things were going. Click on the video above to hear that conversation.

Passengers are getting full refunds for the trip. So far, a total of 277 passengers and crew members

have contracted the stomach bug during the cruise.