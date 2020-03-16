Columbus Recorder’s Court closed to public starting March 17 due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The city of Columbus announced Recorder’s Court will be closed to the general public from March 17 to May 1. The court will be rescheduling or continuing all Traffic and Environmental Court sessions that were scheduled during that time period.

The city says the court dates will be rescheduled at a minimum of 30 days from their original court date. The new dates will be made available by mail notices, online at the Recorder’s Court website, and across all social media outslets.

The city is also allowing citizens to provide the Recorder’s Court with an email address to receive their notices electronically.

To give the court an email to reach you by, they ask that you email RecordersCourt@columbusga.org the following information:

Your full name

Email address

Mailing address

Contact number

Citation number

Preferred email address

Recorder’s Court will continue to conduct hearings for arrest cases only from March 17-20. Online citation payments can be made at www.crcpay.com. You can also find this information on the Columbus311 App for mobile devices.

Over the phone citation payments can be made at 706-358-4232.