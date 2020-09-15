Columbus Recorder’s Court to transition to automated case management system

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government announced that the Recorder’s Court will transition to an automated case management system starting Sept. 16.

All case information will be converted to the new case management system, but the Recorder’s Court will operate manually from Sept. 16-18 during the transition. City officials say jail and arrest hearings will proceed normally during this time, but the office will not be functional to its full capacity.

CCG will resume accepting citation payments in the office, over the phone, and online on Sept. 21.

In the announcement, CCG thanks the Columbus community for their patience and understanding as the new system is put in place. The new system is expected to be more efficient in meeting the needs of residents now, and in the future, according to officials.

