COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus may be the last place you’d expect to find a Chinese New Year celebration, but there will be one on Friday, Jan. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will take place at the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center, located at 2824 Eighth St. There will be music, dancing, treats, games and prizes.

While the celebration will be geared towards children, Center Director Carolyn Evans said people of all ages can participate. Children under 12 must be accompanied by adults.

Evans said this will be the recreation center’s first time holding the event and that it was her idea. She said she aims to introduce children to other cultures.

“So, this introduction is about seeing why they have a Chinese New Year, how long it lasts, the foods they going to eat, why they chose these foods and stuff like that,” she said.

Evans said attendees will watch a video and learn how to sing a Chinese New Year song.

There will be music and dancing.

“We’re going to have some costumes,” she said. “We’re going to make the hats and also the little flowers for the ladies’ headwear. You know, they have their little flowers with the little beads and tassels hanging from them, and we’re going to do that. So I do have several different costumes for them to wear – all different shapes and sizes and fashions of that.”

Participants will make lanterns and hold up a dragon.

“What we’ll do is we’ll have sticks up under it, and they will hold it up and walk in a line to some Chinese music,” Evans said about the dragon.

Participants will also make paper boxes filled with treats.

Evans said that if all goes as planned, there will be spring rolls, rice cakes, noodles and fish at the event.

“I wanted to get some chopsticks, but I couldn’t get enough chopsticks in time,” she said. “I thought about it too late.”