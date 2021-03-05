Columbus recreational facilities to reopen to the public with limitations

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Several parks and other recreational facilities in Columbus are set to reopen to the public.

According to a news release from the Office of City Manager Isaiah Hugley, Parks and Recreation staff are working to reinstall backboards and goals for all 19 outdoor basketball courts in the city.

On March 15, Parks and Recreation staff will also begin reopening other recreation centers, cultural arts studios, and the therapeutic recreation program in the city. These will be open in a limited capacity, according to officials.

Frank Chester Recreation Center, Northside Recreation Center, Psalmond Road Recreation Center and Shirley Winston Recreation Centerwill will operate:

Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Saturday, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

29th Street Recreation Center, Boxwood Recreation Center, Carver Park Recreation Center, Fluellen Recreation Center will operate:

Monday through Friday, 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Britt David Cultural Arts StudioPatrons will be limited to three hours each day, reservations will be needed to secure a time:

Monday, 9:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Thursday, 9:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Columbus Therapeutic Recreation Program: