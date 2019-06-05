Columbus residents want answers about closed pools in their neighborhoods

Two outdoor pools and the Aquatic Center will be open for summer. The two outdoor pools that are open are Double Churches Park and Rigdon Park, but Columbus residents say they want answers regarding the closed parks in their neighborhoods.

This is the second year that the Psalmond Road and Shirley Winston Park pools have been closed. Terrence Flowers says it is disappointing to see that nothing has changed since last year.

“The city of Columbus having two pools open this summer is a major let down to the community,” Flowers said. “Visitors, people coming in for the summer with tourism it’s probably almost over a quarter million people here at any given time and to just have only two facilities for swimming is a major let down for the citizens of Columbus and visitors.”

Charles Hunter II says the closest open pool is around 15 to 20 minutes away. He says that to drive that far to take his grandchildren to an open facility is an inconvenience.

“What I have to do is get my grandkids to the other parts of town to find things for them to do during the summer. They like to go swimming just like many other kids in the city, but we do not have open facilities on this side of town,” Hunter said.

Hunter says if the pool was located in an area where more tourists visit, he believes the pool would be open, but Parks and Recreation director Holli Browder says the location doesn’t matter.

“The Shirley Winston pool is on one portion of town, but Psalmond Road pool is on the opposite side of town. So, there’s not a differentiation between where the pools are located because we currently have two pools that are on opposite sides of town that are both closed,” Winston said.

The funding just isn’t there for repairs that need to be done.

“At this time, we need additional funding to be able to determine and assess what repairs or renovations would be made and unfortunately our department is not funded to make the repairs or renovations that are needed at this time,” Browder said.

Browder says that the two pools have problems that exist under the surface, some being pipes, but they would not be able to determine the severity until there was a proper evaluation.

“As far as a cost, we don’t have a specific cost. I previously presented to council that we were given an estimate of about $25,000-30,000 per pool just to have someone go in and evaluate,” Browder said.

Another request Browder brought towards council was to not take away the pools completely but to renovate the pool space and install Splash Pads.

“There are some operating cost that do make splash pads a little cheaper to operate. Obviously in a business mind, we are looking for ways to operate more efficiently and more economically. So all of that will be considered as we move forward but honestly funding is a major factor,” Browder said.

Flowers says he is not a fan of the Splash Pads idea. He said installing new splash pads does not fix the problem.

“Putting band aids on a couple of things may make people feel better but when it comes to big projects like this I think that the dollars are going somewhere else like Downtown,” Flowers said.

“They’re putting a lot of money into downtown so the budget for things like Shirley B. and even Psalmond Road are just being pushed to the side and putting a splash pad over here is not going to work. These kids right here need what they got now. It’s no reason to make them suffer because you all can’t get the numbers right downtown,” Flowers said.

Parks and Recreation have set up a way for kids to have free admission to the other outdoor pool parks and other attractions around town.

For more information on where you can pick up your “Passport to Columbus” summer pass, click here.