Columbus residents want answers regarding excessive trash in their neighborhoods

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL)- Several areas around the city have experienced an exponential amount of trash build up. These areas consist of reopened trash bags, trash flowing over onto sidewalks and streets.

A Columbus neighbor captured video of people opening trash and then leaving what is left to the elements.

News 3 spoke to the residents of the neighborhood.

“I am not real comfortable with the fact that folks just think it’s okay to get out and go through trash that’s obviously been bagged up and just ripping it open and throwing it all over the street,” said Sue Smith.

Smith walks her neighborhood every morning. She says when she walks outside for her walk it’s always a surprise waiting for her.

“We have scavengers and vandals who are coming through here all during the day and night picking up the trash bags that are all wrapped and all tied, picking up those bags and ripping them open and going through stuff,”Smith said.

This is not just a topic of conversation for this neighborhood. There are several trash piles around the city that are similar.

“I drive Columbus all day, every day, all over town and I see this kind of thing happen all over” said Brandon Wallis, Columbus resident. “Where it looks like people bag their trash up, put it on the side of the street, but then other people come along and go through the trash and instead of bagging it back up, they just leave it out and about.” Wallis said.

Wallis and other neighbors have called 3-1-1 to come pick up the trash. Wallis says some times there’s a quick turn around but it varies.

“Whenever someone calls 3-1-1 they should come out here and pick it up and call special enforcement, like I called Special Enforcement Friday and asked them to come out and they never came and never did anything,” said Wallis.

“The trash has just sat there all weekend.”

News 3 talked to Patricia Biegler, Director of Public Works for the Columbus Consolidated Government, about the problem. Biegler says waste collection does not pick up vehicles, auto parts, hazardous waste, and construction debris.

Biegler also says waste collection can also refuse pick up if trash is not properly bagged and placed by the curb.

She also says although it is legal to go through trash on public property, leaving a mess is not.

“We have laws that prohibits littering, so if there is bagged trash on the right a way and someone goes through it and spreads it around they are in essence loitering and that is against the law,” Biegler said.

Public Works Dept. tells News3 that the homeowner must be notified and go through certain guidelines before legal measures can be taken.

