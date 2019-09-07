Columbus restaurants are teaming up to send donations to the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian

Four Columbus restaurants are teaming up to bring supplies to those in need in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian. We caught up with one employee eager to help.

A cook at Mr. Pizza Brick Oven and Tap put a box out asking people to please donate. Josh Horne is a bartender at the restaurant.

Horne heard about his co-workers efforts and decided to expand it beyond his restaurant. Donations are now being accepted at four different restaurants around town.

Horne says they are accepting clothes, household items and non-perishable food items. Donations will be accepted until Monday at noon. From there the items will be shipped to Florida where there is a boat waiting to take the items to the Bahamas.

The four restaurants you can donate at are: