COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Thanksgiving 2022 is sneaking up as Nov. 24 draws closer.

If you’re looking for a bite outside of your standard Thanksgiving meal, the Columbus area has you covered.

From chains to local restaurants, here’s a look at some of the spots open this upcoming holiday.

Minnie’s Uptown Restaurant

104 8th St, Columbus, GA 31901

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Eds Southern Cooking

5435 Woodruff Farm Rd, Columbus, GA 31907

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Nettas Southern Flava

2401 Whittlesey Rd, Columbus, GA 31909

11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cracker Barrel

1500 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904

8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Smokey Bones

5555 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909

11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Taste of India

2301 Airport Thruway F-5, Columbus, GA 31904

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Metro Diner

5524 Whitesville Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

8 am to 2:30 pm

Saffron Columbus

5300 Sidney Simons Blvd Suite 27, Columbus, GA 31904

11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Chef Lee’s Peking Restaurant

6100 Bradley Park Dr, Columbus, GA 31904

12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Shangri La Chinese Gourmet

4248 Buena Vista Rd # C, Columbus, GA 31907

2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Just Thai

5156 River Rd, Columbus, GA 31904

11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Wild Wing Cafe

6525 Whittlesey Blvd, Columbus, GA 31909

4 p.m. to 10 p.m.