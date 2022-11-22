COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The RiverCenter presents The Gingerbread Village and Christmas with the Wave.

The Gingerbread Village will be opened by Mayor Skip Henderson at 9 a.m. on Nov. 29. The village will stay open during normal business hours until Dec. 18.

“We are proud to once again present our annual Gingerbread Village. As always, The Village is free to all who would like to visit. These whimsical creations are sure to warm your heart and lift your spirit. This year The Village has been arranged so it is more visible and easier to tour. Add to this, The Wave theatre organ playing sounds of the holidays in our beautifully decorated lobby, and you won’t be able to resist a smile or two. Who knows – you might even hum along a bit with The Wave!”

– RiverCenter Executive Director Norman Easterbrook

On Dec. 3, Christmas with the Wave kicks off at 11 a.m. and goes until 1 p.m.

Organists Ron Carter, John McCall, Eddie Hulsey and Debbie Chambless will play festive Christmas songs and carols.

The evening of Dec. 3rd, the Maneuver Center of Excellence Band will have their annual holiday concert at 7:30 p.m. A ticket is required to enter.

Tickets can be bought through the RiverCenter’s box office at 900 Broadway. They can also be bought by calling (706) 256-3612 or by visiting rivercenter.org.

Box office hours are Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., as well as two hours before the show. The box office will be closed for Thanksgiving starting Wednesday, Nov. 23 at 3 PM and re-opening on Monday, Nov. 28.