Columbus runners participate in Boston Marathon, virtually

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As Boston marathoners finished their 26.2 miles in Boston, because of the COVID19 pandemic two runners were able to participate virtually and locally in remembrance of the 2013 bombing that killed three and wounded almost three hundred.

2020 would have been the 125th annual Boston Marathon, but the global pandemic led to a canceled race. This year the first 75,000 runners were given the option to sign up virtually.

After running 60 marathons, Kelly Brackin stopped counting, she says the runners high is the real deal, “I would say it takes around 3 or 4 miles before I get settled into a pace and then that runners high just kicks in, and then I just want to keep going forever.”

Brackin now lives in Florida with her husband and two kids. She picked up running after having her second child, to shed off the baby weight. Her children are now 14 and 16 years old. Brackin returned to Columbus for the marathon because she considers the people in Columbus her running family, “I started running in Columbus, that’s where I started running 17 years ago, Columbus is just my home.”

Her passion is now pace keeping, where she can motivate runners to beat personal records.

“I just love encouraging people, it just brings excitement to me, it’s a love that I have, running and Larry. He’s just my best friend, I just love encouraging people and see people meet their goals,” said Brackin.

This virtual, Boston marathon did just that. Kelly was able to keep pace for Larry to complete a personal record. 26.2 miles in 3 hours and 53 minutes.

Virtual Boston Marathoners were able to track their mileage on an app throughout their run. Runners like Kelly and Larry will receive their Boston Marathon medals in the mail, just as if they ran it in Boston.