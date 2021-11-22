Columbus Salvation Army to host free Thanksgiving dinner

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – If you know someone in need of a Thanksgiving dinner, look no further because one local non-profit is here to help.

The Salvation Army of Columbus plans to host a free Thanksgiving dinner on Nov. 23 from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the 2nd. Ave location in Columbus.

Social Services Director Sendena Stewart is thrilled about the return of the annual event.

“You know one thing about the Salvation Army. First thing we do believe in is giving, giving back to this community. This is an annual Thanksgiving event that we do, serving at least on average 200 dinners,” said Stewart.

The Salvation Army says the event is free of charge and meals will be given out on a first come first serve basis. The Salvation Army is prepared to serve 200 dinners, but recommend arriving early.

The to-go meals for one will include everything from turkey, ham, dressing, yams, greens, rolls, and sweet tea.

Stewart says events like these are all the more important following the many hardships people have faced this year.

“We’re still in the COVID curve right now. Anyway the Salvation Army can just give back to the community, give a meal to those who are in need, and it’s just a free meal. Come get the meal, get full, and just be thankful because that’s what Thanksgiving is all about,” said Stewart.

The Salvation Army says anyone is welcome to attend.