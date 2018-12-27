COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) - UPDATE: 12/27/18- 9:11 am

Columbus police officially canceled the missing persons bulletin for 76-year-old Thelma Gunn. Police say Ms. Gunn has been located and is in good health.

Overnight, Columbus police sent out a request for the public's help in locating a missing 76-year-old woman.

Police say Thelma Gunn was last seen yesterday at her home on Edgewood Circle. Investigators say Ms. Gunn may suffer from dementia.

She's believed to have last been wearing a tan jacket, light green pants, a pink shirt, and black shoes.

Anyone who spots her is asked to contact CPD’s Special Victims Unit or dial 911.