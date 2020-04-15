Columbus selected as Softball Championship Host by NAIA

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus has been chosen to host the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Softball championship. NAIA made the announcement April 15.

The hosting duties were awarded to the Columbus, Ga. sports council beginning in 2021. The agreement will cover three years, through the 2023 championship.

NAIA Softball World Series participants will be sent to the South Commons sports Complex and Softball Stadium, the former site of the 1996 Olympic Women’s Softball tournament, and the July 2019 USA Softball International Cup.

A recent $4.8 million renovation, including new drainage and irrigation systems, upgrades to architecture, upgrades to lighting and sound systems, new seating, and more will continue, according to a Columbus Sports Council spokesperson, with the total coming to $5.6 million.

“It is exciting to announce that we will be returning to Columbus for the NAIA Softball World Series,” said NAIA President and CEO Jim Carr. “The facility and the staff in Columbus provide a first rate championship experience for our student-athletes. We look forward to kicking things off there next May.”

The annual event will feature 10 teams competing in a double-elimination bracket to decide who raises the red banner. Southern Oregon won the title in 2019. This is the second time Columbus will host the NAIA Softball National Championship, the last time being 2013 and 2014, along with the NAIA Swimming and Diving National Championships from 2016-2019, according to the sports council.