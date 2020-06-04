Columbus shooting suspect involved in crash that killed 7-year-old daughter ordered held without bond

A Columbus man involved in a Macon Road car crash that killed his 7-year-old daughter was ordered held without bond on charges stemming from a shooting last week.

Marcus Lewis, 35, waived his right to appear in front of Judge Julius Hunter on aggravated assault and other charges related to a Saturday shooting on Pierpont Avenue in the Johnson-Jordan area.

The case was bound to Superior Court. Lewis did not appear in court, but his attorney Ralston Jarrett represented him.

Lewis was wanted on those charges when a vehicle officials say he was driving was spotted Monday night at the McDonald’s restaurant. He was alluding authorities who had identified his car when the crash occurred.

His daughter, Mariah Lewis, was pronounced dead at the scene after she was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Columbus Police have turned the investigation over to the Georgia State Patrol.

The charges Lewis was facing in court today did not include anything related to Monday’s fatal crash.