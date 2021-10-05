Columbus Spooktacular Trunk or Treat to be on October 15

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The annual Spooktacular Trunk or Treat event is scheduled to happened next week.

City officials say the event will be on Oct. 15, 2021, at the Columbus Civic Center from 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m.

According to officials, families will be able to drive through and have goodies and treats put in their trunks.

There will also be fun characters dressed-up along with light displays and Fall/Halloween scenes for families to enjoy.

Organizers say in order to alleviate traffic, entry to Spooktacular will be in scheduled time slots. Attendees will have a 30 minute grace period to enter the event from your ticketed arrival time. To RSVP click here.

For more information, Contact the Columbus Civic Center Department Director Rob Landers 706-329-3381 or Columbus Civic Center Administrative Assistant Rae McConnell 706-225-4863.

This is the second year for the event.

