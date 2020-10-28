Columbus Sports Council wins Sports ETA’s 2019 “Sports Commission of the Year, Population under 500K” Award

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus, Ga. Sports Council won Sports ETA’s 2019 “Sports Commission of the Year, Population under 500K” Award.

The award honors the Sports Council for having an exceptional impact on the local community through sports events and visitor spending during the 2019 calendar year.

“We are absolutely honored to be recognized as the Sports Commission of the Year. This is a dream come true,” said Merri Sherman, Executive Director of the Columbus, Ga. Sports Council. 

The Sports Council consisted of three staff members and a team of community partners and loyal volunteers. Their events generated an estimated $16 million in economic impact for Columbus, and engaged nearly 50,000 participants and 171,000 spectators. 

The 28th annual Sports ETA Symposium was supposed to take place earlier this year, but the event was cancelled due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. The award winners for 2019 will be recognized at next year’s symposium from Apr. 26-29 in Birmingham, Ala. 

“We worked really hard in 2018-2019. We completed extensive renovations to our softball complex and hosted the U.S. Softball International Cup as well as many other events that we’re so proud to bring to our community,” Sherman said. “We love servicing our community.”

