Columbus State cancels Spring Break, extends Winter Break

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University has extended Winter Break for a week and canceled Spring Break, which would have been held on March 15.

The university says the change of schedule was made to minimize mid-semester travel that could increase the likelihood of post-spring break COVID-19 transmission on campus.

The academic calendar for Columbus State has also been updated to reflect these changes.

While the break for students has changed, university officials say that employee return-to-work dates are not affected, and employees should be returning on Jan. 4, 2021. Staff, if they would like, may still request paid leave to extend their Winter Break.

At this time, CSU does not foresee any changes to the end-of-semester schedule. However, a CSU spokesperson says that the university, and the University System of Georgia, continue to monitor the public health situation and will consider other changes as needed.