Columbus State cancels Spring Break, extends Winter Break

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University has extended Winter Break for a week and canceled Spring Break, which would have been held on March 15.

The university says the change of schedule was made to minimize mid-semester travel that could increase the likelihood of post-spring break COVID-19 transmission on campus.

The academic calendar for Columbus State has also been updated to reflect these changes.

While the break for students has changed, university officials say that employee return-to-work dates are not affected, and employees should be returning on Jan. 4, 2021. Staff, if they would like, may still request paid leave to extend their Winter Break.

At this time, CSU does not foresee any changes to the end-of-semester schedule. However, a CSU spokesperson says that the university, and the University System of Georgia, continue to monitor the public health situation and will consider other changes as needed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CORONAVIRUS Tweet Feed

; ; ; ;

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Coronavirus GEOP Updates

Coronavirus Alabama Plan Updates

7 Day Forecast

Monday

80° / 60°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 80° 60°

Tuesday

76° / 64°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 76° 64°

Wednesday

86° / 63°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 86° 63°

Thursday

80° / 67°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 80° 67°

Friday

75° / 70°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 90% 75° 70°

Saturday

78° / 66°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 78° 66°

Sunday

80° / 63°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 80° 63°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

78°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
78°

79°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

79°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

77°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

75°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

72°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
72°

69°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
69°

67°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
67°

65°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
65°

64°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
64°

63°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
63°

62°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
62°

61°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

61°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
61°

63°

9 AM
Cloudy
20%
63°

66°

10 AM
Cloudy
20%
66°

69°

11 AM
Few Showers
30%
69°

71°

12 PM
Cloudy
20%
71°

73°

1 PM
Cloudy
20%
73°

74°

2 PM
Cloudy
20%
74°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories