Columbus State expands student mental health services through new partnership, smart phone app

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University expanded mental health services for students in its CougarsCare program through a new partnership with the University System of Georgia, Christie Campus Health, and the Jed Foundation.

Students at CSU will be able to get access to real-time support from licensed mental health clinicians or therapists any place, any time, 24 hours per day, every day of the year, just by calling the university Counseling Center phone line at 706-507-5740.

“With the transition to a virtual learning environment, our students have continued to seek mental health services remotely,” Dr. Dan Rose, director of CSU’s Counseling Center, said. “That speaks to both their ongoing need for access to counseling services, as well as their comfort using this type of tele-based health service. We’re thankful to the USG and this partnership for helping us broaden our service to our CSU students in this vital way.”

Rose says the partnership does not replace in-person services that are available to students, but instead augments the services that are already available.

The expansion comes as mental health challenges are on the rise, according to USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley.

“Mental health challenges are on the rise on campuses across the country, including here in our state,” USG Chancellor Steve Wrigley said. “The university system and its institutions have a responsibility to address this and lessen how these challenges impact students. We are grateful to Gov. Kemp and appreciate his support on this critical issue.”

CougarsCare will be broadening its student services in a few ways as a result of the new partnership.

First, the university says personal student navigators will be able to assist with support at no additional cost to students. The support options include a diverse network of licensed mental health clinicians in the community, virtual psychiatric clinics, and an online cognitive behavioral training and education tool called iCare.

Additionally, Columbus State says students can go to the Wellness Hub online for an app and an electronic wellness magazine focused on educational content, self-help tools and resource links.

The CampusWell app is also available for students to download on their smart phones from the Apple Store or Google Play.