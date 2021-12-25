Columbus State mourns the death of basketball player Anthony Moore

Columbus, Ga (WRBL) – The Columbus State basketball team has suffered a tragic loss. Anthony Moore, a fifth year junior, has died. Athletic Director Todd Reeser released the following statement about Moore’s passing.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of CSU men’s basketball student-athlete Anthony Moore, who was involved in an accident on Christmas Eve. Ant was a senior starter for the men’s basketball team, but more importantly, he was a caring father, a terrific teammate, and a developing leader on and off the court. His welcoming smile and upbeat attitude will be missed by all who knew him. We were so very proud of his off the court efforts as he positioned himself to graduate following the upcoming spring semester. We ask all Cougar fans to keep Ant’s family, including his coaches and teammates, in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

Todd Reeser, CSU Athletic Director



Moore’s basketball roots are tied deeply to the Chattahoochee Valley. Moore was a star for the Central Red Devils, where he was named to the 2015 Opelika-Auburn News All-Area Player of the Year, and he was also a member of the 2015 Alabama Sportswriters All-State Class 7A team.



After graduating from Central, Moore took his talents to nearby Chattahoochee Valley Community College. In his freshman season he played 28 games and started 26 games for the Pirates. He led CVCC in scoring with 16.1 points per game with a 42.3% field goal percentage.



Moore then transferred to Columbus State in the 2018-19 season. He red shirted that season but then made a big impact in the 2019-20 season. He played in all 31 games, starting in 30 those games. He averaged just over 12 points per game with the Cougars. He was also one of the most accurate players in the Peach Belt as he shot 54.5% (169-310) from the floor, the 4th highest mark in the conference.



Columbus State will release more information on how to honor Anthony “Ant” Moore’s memory on a later date.