Columbus State suspends all events in response to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University has suspended all upcoming events in response to COVID-19 and guidance from the Governor’s Office and University System of Georgia.
In a statement, President Chris Markwood said that all Alumni Association-sponsored events and other gatherings have been suspended and the university will continue to make decisions to best care for the well-being of its campus communities and public as more information becomes available.
A full list of canceled events can be found online.
The Office of Alumni Engagement has launched a Cougar Check In page for alumni to connect and share notes of positivity, as well as send photos of their new work from home spaces, Markwood said.
Markwood also addressed commencement exercise cancellations and showed alumni and members of the community some ways they can help students during this time:
We communicated recently about the cancellation of our commencement exercises, based on directives from the USG and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. While I am just as disappointed in this development, we must continue to do everything we can to keep each other safe during this situation. But in the true innovative spirit of our university, we will develop some new ways to celebrate the accomplishments of the Class of 2020 and are actively working on a postponed ceremony. The Alumni Association is playing a key role in this endeavor.
The situation we are facing marks an unprecedented time for Columbus State University and for our state, nation, and world. Although we are in uncharted territory, we want to assure you that our commitment to the health, wellbeing, and safety of our campus community remains our number one priority.
If you are looking for a way to make an immediate impact on CSU students during this time, please visit our Cougars Care Campaign and make a gift today.