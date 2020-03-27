Columbus State suspends all events in response to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus State University has suspended all upcoming events in response to COVID-19 and guidance from the Governor’s Office and University System of Georgia.

In a statement, President Chris Markwood said that all Alumni Association-sponsored events and other gatherings have been suspended and the university will continue to make decisions to best care for the well-being of its campus communities and public as more information becomes available.

A full list of canceled events can be found online.

The Office of Alumni Engagement has launched a Cougar Check In page for alumni to connect and share notes of positivity, as well as send photos of their new work from home spaces, Markwood said.

Markwood also addressed commencement exercise cancellations and showed alumni and members of the community some ways they can help students during this time: