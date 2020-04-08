Columbus State trombone player fills downtown night with a hauntingly beautiful solo

Tuesday night, there was a lonesome sound of a single horn bouncing off the walls of downtown Columbus buildings.

You could hear it on Broadway. You could hear it from Eighth Street to 12th Street. You could hear it along Front Avenue.

It was hauntingly beautiful. A single horn blowing in the night. And blowing through the streets of a downtown silenced by the coronavirus pandemic.

The sound of that horn was coming from the fourth level of the RiverCenter parking deck.

One Columbus State music student has found a way to practice his trombone while the Schwob School of Music is on lockdown.

Wesley Shores is a senior from Rome, Ga.

“I can hear myself for five seconds after I play a note,” Shores said. “It’s awesome. And it’s nice to be able to get away and do my thing. Make music.”